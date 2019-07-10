Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Comparing side by side

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 6 0.41 N/A -8.43 0.00 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 30.51

In table 1 we can see Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0.00% -20.6% -5.4% Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation has a 2.71 beta, while its volatility is 171.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation. Its rival Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average price target of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is $6.13, which is potential 10.05% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.8% of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.6% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% are Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 4.96% -4.76% 4.22% 6.17% -36.37% 128% Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. -3.78% 3.29% 15.33% 24.62% -6.97% 15.84%

For the past year Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. beats Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.