Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) and Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) and Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation
|7
|4.95
|7.43M
|-5.47
|0.00
|Ardmore Shipping Corporation
|7
|4.17
|33.03M
|-1.42
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Ardmore Shipping Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation
|112,746,585.74%
|0%
|0%
|Ardmore Shipping Corporation
|503,506,097.56%
|-13.2%
|-5.6%
Risk & Volatility
A 2.47 beta indicates that Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is 147.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ardmore Shipping Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Ardmore Shipping Corporation has 1.6 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ardmore Shipping Corporation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Ardmore Shipping Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.8% and 95.8%. About 71.2% of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.37% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation
|-6.03%
|0.55%
|-9.75%
|15.34%
|-25.39%
|96.62%
|Ardmore Shipping Corporation
|-4.55%
|-12.83%
|-0.14%
|31.31%
|5.61%
|57.17%
For the past year Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Ardmore Shipping Corporation.
Summary
Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation beats Ardmore Shipping Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.
Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.
Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 27 vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
