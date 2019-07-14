Navigators Group (NAVG) Shareholder Water Island Capital Raised Its Holding by $41.33 Million; As Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Shares Declined, Jhl Capital Group Upped Position

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39M, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $6.48 during the last trading session, reaching $245.08. About 9.20M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 26/04/2018 – Elon Musk has a lot going on. And it may be coming at the expense of Tesla. via @cnbctech; 27/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS HAVEN’T BEEN ABLE TO RETRIEVE LOGS DUE TO DAMAGE; 11/04/2018 – Tesla later said the car had activated Autopilot, raising new questions about the semi-autonomous system that handles some driving tasks; 11/05/2018 – TESLA ENGINEERING CHIEF DOUG FIELD TAKING A BREAK FROM COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – The NTSB said that Tesla had “violated the party agreement by releasing investigative information before it was vetted and confirmed by the NTSB.”; 11/04/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production; 02/04/2018 – NTSB unhappy over Tesla crash statement; 03/05/2018 – Tesla set to drop the day after controversial earnings call; 20/04/2018 – Tesla Subcontractor’s Broken Jaw Triggered First of Two Probes; 02/05/2018 – Tesla’s Elon Musk sees Model 3 production still on course

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 111.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 598,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.22M, up from 534,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 19.01% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31; 04/04/2018 Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 07/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $393.3 MLN, UP 16.6%; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q EPS $1.02; 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Group Raises Dividend to 7c Vs. 6c; 06/04/2018 – Navigators Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BELGIUM GRANTS LICENSES TO QBE, MS AMLIN, NAVIGATORS; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $13.90 million activity. 16,780 shares were sold by Gracias Antonio J., worth $5.84 million on Wednesday, January 16. RICE LINDA JOHNSON also sold $544,000 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Tuesday, February 5. Straubel Jeffrey B had sold 15,000 shares worth $4.40 million on Monday, January 28. 1,000 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $305,420 were sold by Guillen Jerome M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 3,197 shares. Oppenheimer Communication has invested 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Pennsylvania Tru Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 8,351 shares. 133,315 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 6,449 shares. 145,911 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. 20,867 were accumulated by British Columbia Investment Corp. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 2,408 shares. Cim Mangement holds 0.29% or 2,674 shares in its portfolio. Ipg Advisors Ltd accumulated 17,308 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Manufacturers Life Communication The holds 0% or 4,650 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Llc has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 559 shares. Chevy Chase Incorporated holds 0% or 939 shares in its portfolio.

