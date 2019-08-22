Navigators Group (NAVG) Shareholder Water Island Capital Lifted Holding by $41.33 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile; First Mercantile Trust Co Maintains Holding in Procter Gamble Co/The (PG)

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 111.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 598,965 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.22M, up from 534,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS; 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 09/04/2018 – AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA – 20.2 PCT OF COMMERCIAL NAVIGATORS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ON STRIKE ON APRIL 10; 06/04/2018 – Navigators Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 12/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Postsecondary Navigators Begin Work Helping Students Create Postsecondary Plans; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Combined Ratio Was 94.0%; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Procter Gamble Co/The (PG) by 156.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 3,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 6,482 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Procter Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.44. About 3.60 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

