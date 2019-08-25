Navigators Group (NAVG) Shareholder Kellner Capital Has Raised Its Holding; The Hershey Company (HSY) Shareholder Oakbrook Investments Has Increased Stake by $873,240

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums Were $495.2 M; 04/04/2018 Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 13/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/05/2018 – BELGIUM GRANTS LICENSES TO QBE, MS AMLIN, NAVIGATORS; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Group Raises Dividend to 7c Vs. 6c; 07/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $393.3 MLN, UP 16.6%; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Navigators International Insurance Company Ltd; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Rev $344.2M; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC – PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS CO’S CONTINUED STRATEGIC EXPANSION OF MULTILINE INSURANCE POLICIES

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in The Hershey Company (HSY) by 103.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 7,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 15,070 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 7,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in The Hershey Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $157.03. About 757,647 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 10/04/2018 – “Hershey’s portfolio is over-exposed to slowing category consumption, intensifying competition, and rising cocoa prices,” the firm’s analyst writes; 27/04/2018 – Ad Age: Hershey gives McGarryBowen a piece of its creative business; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $5.33 TO $5.43; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS PRICING OF $350,000,000 2.900% NOTES DUE; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – ANTICIPATE SECOND QUARTER NET SALES WILL BE PRESSURED VERSUS THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017- CFO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSY); 03/05/2018 – Hershey: Proceeds to Repay Part of Commercial Paper Issued in Amplify Snack Buy; 17/05/2018 – HSY BOOSTING PRODUCTION FOR HERSHEY’S, REESE’S & KIT KAT BRANDS; 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – FOR FY, EXPECTS ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN TO DECREASE AROUND 125 BASIS POINTS VS PREVIOUS OUTLOOK OF ABOUT SAME YEAR OVER YEAR

More notable recent The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Hartford to Acquire Navigators for $2.1 Billion in Cash – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Navigators Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend Nasdaq:NAVG – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Navigators Group, Inc. (NAVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hartford to realign two units after Navigators deal – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Navigators Stockholders Approve Merger with The Hartford – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested in 704,675 shares or 0% of the stock. Fil owns 294,600 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 56,294 shares. Huntington National Bank reported 1,519 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Principal Finance Gru has 186,898 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 61,856 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Prelude Cap Ltd invested 0.61% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Atlanta Mgmt Communications L L C holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 601,889 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank invested in 43,500 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap LP owns 31,753 shares. 384,743 were reported by Bancorporation Of America De. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 127,496 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $267.35 million activity. $44.40 million worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 2,664 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 1,757 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Limited Com has 0.11% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Amer Savings Bank owns 0.19% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 5,180 shares. 2,372 are owned by Two Sigma. Cap Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 1,746 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore Communication holds 9,009 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Girard Prtnrs Ltd invested in 0.04% or 2,019 shares. North Carolina-based Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated has invested 0% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). 36,727 were reported by Amg Natl Trust Fincl Bank. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 52,340 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Howland Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 11,760 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cordasco Ntwk reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Sfmg Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).