Navigators Group (NAVG) Shareholder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Trimmed Holding by $551,862; As First Horizon Natl (Call) (FHN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Mendon Capital Advisors Cut Its Position by $387,400

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) (FHN) by 42.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 29,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 40,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 70,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.83. About 3.50M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 7,998 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 280,066 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.57M, down from 288,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 04/04/2018 Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 13/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 06/04/2018 – Navigators Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Rev $344.2M; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC – PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS CO’S CONTINUED STRATEGIC EXPANSION OF MULTILINE INSURANCE POLICIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Navigators Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVG); 07/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $393.3 MLN, UP 16.6%

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 16,136 shares to 417,405 shares, valued at $26.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Providence Service Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 96,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Myr Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,921 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.03% stake. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 43,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fund holds 0.04% or 63,244 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,910 shares. 1,471 are owned by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 7,465 shares. Gabelli Com Investment Advisers Inc owns 86,569 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Com accumulated 6,328 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.32 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% stake. Capstone Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 48,948 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares Inc has invested 0.01% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Carlson Cap LP holds 112,900 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 55,406 shares to 516,865 shares, valued at $15.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Management Corporation by 124,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 27,847 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 560,849 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Com reported 271,095 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 554,646 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 129,875 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). 55,538 were reported by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon owns 3.97M shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 1.51M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 766,986 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 11,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 23,695 were reported by Nfc Investments Ltd Liability. Td owns 3,857 shares.

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $131.25 million for 9.42 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.