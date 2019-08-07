Navigators Group (NAVG) Shareholder Highland Capital Management LP Has Upped Position; Motco Lowered Its Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Holding as Share Price Rose

Motco decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 30.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 3,386 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, down from 4,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $293.3. About 95,977 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE GETS EXTENSION TO INTL SPACE STATION MISSION CONTRACT; 20/03/2018 – Teledyne to Produce Consumables for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography; 22/05/2018 – Teledyne Brown Engineering Awarded Large Business Subcontractor of the Year; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 03/04/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WaveSurfer 3000z Oscilloscopes Are Bursting with Features and Value; 07/03/2018 At Satellite 2018, Teledyne Paradise Datacom Launches 3 New Products: CubeSat LEO Modem, 200W Ka GaN SSPA, & Touch Screen SSPA; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – RAISING FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS OUTLOOK TO $7.67 TO $7.77, AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $7.51 TO $7.61; 20/04/2018 – DJ Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDY)

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 394.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 30,358 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 38,058 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, up from 7,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 13/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Navigators International Insurance Company Ltd; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net Written Premiums Were $393.3 M; 29/05/2018 – BELGIUM GRANTS LICENSES TO QBE, MS AMLIN, NAVIGATORS; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Rev $344.2M; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC – PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS CO’S CONTINUED STRATEGIC EXPANSION OF MULTILINE INSURANCE POLICIES; 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Group Raises Dividend to 7c Vs. 6c; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q EPS $1.02

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 13.45% or $0.30 from last year’s $2.23 per share. TDY’s profit will be $92.04 million for 28.98 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual earnings per share reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,549 shares to 22,051 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harding Loevner International Equity Port by 150,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 5,045 shares to 1,955 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings.