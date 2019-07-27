Navigators Group (NAVG) Share Price Declined While Investment Counselors Of Maryland Trimmed Position by $551,862; Wallington Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Amgen (AMGN) as Market Valuation Declined

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86 million shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy; 23/03/2018 – Amgen’s Repatha Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 7,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 280,066 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.57 million, down from 288,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 19.01% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Navigators Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVG); 07/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $393.3 MLN, UP 16.6%; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS; 12/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Postsecondary Navigators Begin Work Helping Students Create Postsecondary Plans; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Rev $344.2M; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net Written Premiums Were $393.3 M; 29/05/2018 – BELGIUM GRANTS LICENSES TO QBE, MS AMLIN, NAVIGATORS; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC – PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS CO’S CONTINUED STRATEGIC EXPANSION OF MULTILINE INSURANCE POLICIES; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 198 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Freestone Holdg Ltd Com invested in 0.99% or 88,236 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora has 234 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,334 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Group has 0.1% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 62,383 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc invested in 396 shares. Oberweis Asset Inc has 0.06% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.15% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 11,863 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 26,678 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il has invested 0.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 1,261 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Exchange Capital Management reported 26,352 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amgen & Allergan announce availability of two biosimilars in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/01/2019: TLSA, BCYC, CERC, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amgen completes Nuevolution buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2019: ANTM, SGEN, TMO, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/25/2019: GEMP, QGEN, AZN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 3,880 shares to 85,938 shares, valued at $16.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 5,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA).

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 231,349 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $18.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 20,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT).