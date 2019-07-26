Navigators Group (NAVG) Position Has Raised by Kellner Capital Llc; Visa (V) Stake Has Increased by Mason Street Advisors Llc

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 19.01% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Rev $344.2M; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net Written Premiums Were $393.3 M; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net $30.9M; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Group Raises Dividend to 7c Vs. 6c; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums Were $495.2 M; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Navigators International Insurance Company Ltd; 06/04/2018 – Navigators Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Postsecondary Navigators Begin Work Helping Students Create Postsecondary Plans

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 1,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,686 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.00 million, up from 247,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $183.72. About 3.33 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim accumulated 18,301 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 0.05% or 834,192 shares in its portfolio. Water Island Lc reported 1.13M shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Paloma Prns Mngmt reported 60,208 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Utd Automobile Association reported 8,387 shares. Champlain Investment Prns Lc owns 0.52% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 850,585 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co reported 1,100 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 2,475 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 3.28 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 65,012 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability has 280,066 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.03% or 35,879 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG).

More notable recent The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Navigators Promotes Pat Milner to President of NavTech – GlobeNewswire” on August 10, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “The Hartford Receives All Required Regulatory Approvals For Acquisition Of Navigators – Business Wire” published on May 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Navigators Completes Acquisition of Belgian Specialty Insurer – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2018. More interesting news about The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Caretrus REIT Inc (CTRE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Navigators to Acquire Belgian Specialty Insurer Nasdaq:NAVG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2017.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 22,924 shares to 792,038 shares, valued at $33.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,200 shares, and cut its stake in Dril (NYSE:DRQ).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “Visa, PayPal May Bear a â€˜Heavy Burdenâ€™ With Facebook Crypto Plan – Bloomberg” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces C$22 Million Bought Deal Financing; SSR Mining To Exercise Its Right to Maintain Its Pro Rata Interest of 9.9% – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa: A Dividend Growth Monster For The Next 25 Years – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.