Navigators Group (NAVG) Market Valuation Declined While Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Lowered Its Position; As Red Hat (RHT) Market Valuation Rose, Moab Capital Partners Raised Its Position by $6.59 Million

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 7,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 280,066 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.57 million, down from 288,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 19.01% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 13/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q EPS $1.02; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Combined Ratio Was 94.0%; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Navigators Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVG); 29/05/2018 – BELGIUM GRANTS LICENSES TO QBE, MS AMLIN, NAVIGATORS; 06/04/2018 – Navigators Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA – 20.2 PCT OF COMMERCIAL NAVIGATORS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ON STRIKE ON APRIL 10; 12/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Postsecondary Navigators Begin Work Helping Students Create Postsecondary Plans; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Group Raises Dividend to 7c Vs. 6c

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $421.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 1.80M shares to 217,636 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 1.09M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 16,199 shares to 412,311 shares, valued at $15.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 20,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH).