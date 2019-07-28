Navigators Group (NAVG) Holder Water Island Capital Boosted Holding by $41.33 Million; Boyd Gaming (BYD) Holder Panagora Asset Management Lifted Stake by $6.79 Million

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 111.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 598,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.22 million, up from 534,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 19.01% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31; 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Combined Ratio Was 94.0%; 07/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $393.3 MLN, UP 16.6%; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC – PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS CO’S CONTINUED STRATEGIC EXPANSION OF MULTILINE INSURANCE POLICIES; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net $30.9M; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q EPS $1.02; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Rev $344.2M; 13/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/04/2018 – DJ Navigators Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 383.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 251,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 317,254 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, up from 65,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 999,797 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv has 0.02% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 5,784 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,685 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.01% or 3,183 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0% or 37,554 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 11,040 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ancora Limited Com owns 7,006 shares. Alphaone Investment Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 15,792 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon owns 372,215 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 48,948 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 7,982 shares stake. Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 644 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Arizona State Retirement reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG).

More notable recent The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Navigators Group, Inc. Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Proposed Merger – GlobeNewswire” on October 19, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Caretrus REIT Inc (CTRE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The Hartford Receives All Required Regulatory Approvals For Acquisition Of Navigators – Business Wire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Navigators to Acquire Belgian Specialty Insurer Nasdaq:NAVG – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Lc has invested 0.11% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Hightower Advsrs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 9,809 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 17,000 shares. 247,719 are owned by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Principal Group invested in 0.01% or 353,920 shares. The New York-based Nwi Mgmt Lp has invested 0.23% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Gamco Et Al holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 1.87M shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 25,865 shares. Dana Advsr holds 0.08% or 61,098 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 936,324 shares. 61,217 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 7,516 shares. 469,260 were accumulated by Maverick Cap. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD).

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Boyd Gaming Properties First to Receive Aristocrat’s New FarmVilleâ„¢ and Madonnaâ„¢ Slot Titles – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Las Vegas Slowdown Hits Boyd Gaming – The Motley Fool” published on October 31, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BYD Company Limited (HKG:1211) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “It’s A Good Time To Buy BP – Cramer’s Lightning Round (10/30/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 26,774 shares to 263,912 shares, valued at $9.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 8,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,239 shares, and cut its stake in Spire Inc.