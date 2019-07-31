Navigators Group (NAVG) Holder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Trimmed Its Holding; Sterling Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) as Stock Value Rose

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 11,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,767 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 26,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $84.99. About 1.04 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 7,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 280,066 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.57 million, down from 288,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 19.01% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 06/04/2018 – Navigators Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums Were $495.2 M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Navigators Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVG); 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q EPS $1.02; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Combined Ratio Was 94.0%; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Group Raises Dividend to 7c Vs. 6c; 04/04/2018 Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Navigators International Insurance Company Ltd; 09/04/2018 – AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA – 20.2 PCT OF COMMERCIAL NAVIGATORS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ON STRIKE ON APRIL 10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,629 shares to 57,034 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 19,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.51 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 14,587 shares to 350,002 shares, valued at $14.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 26,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.