Navigators Group (NAVG) Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Decreased Position by $2.91 Million; De Burlo Group Raised Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 311.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 56,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 74,950 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.34 million, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $221.84. About 758,211 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 42,142 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 601,889 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.05 million, down from 644,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 09/04/2018 – AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA – 20.2 PCT OF COMMERCIAL NAVIGATORS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ON STRIKE ON APRIL 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Navigators Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVG); 04/04/2018 Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS; 13/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/05/2018 – BELGIUM GRANTS LICENSES TO QBE, MS AMLIN, NAVIGATORS; 12/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Postsecondary Navigators Begin Work Helping Students Create Postsecondary Plans; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Combined Ratio Was 94.0%; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net $30.9M; 07/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $393.3 MLN, UP 16.6%

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 28,890 shares to 125,478 shares, valued at $13.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,650 shares, and cut its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 236,414 shares or 0% of the stock. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 45,265 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 280,066 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,522 shares stake. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 6,678 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 17,760 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 468 shares. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.03% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). 55,692 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement Sys. Hsbc Pcl reported 17,650 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 7,982 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 31,719 shares in its portfolio.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 139,558 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $73.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 22,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).