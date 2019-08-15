Navigators Group Com (NAVG) Shareholder Gabelli Securities Lifted Position by $2.32 Million as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Altria Group (MO) Stock Price Declined While American National Insurance Company Lowered by $7.96 Million Its Stake

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 49.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 139,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 144,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, down from 284,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 3.53M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc Com (NAVG) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 33,622 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 86,569 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, up from 52,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 10/05/2018 – Navigators Group Raises Dividend to 7c Vs. 6c; 06/04/2018 – Navigators Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q EPS $1.02; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Navigators Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVG); 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net $30.9M; 12/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Postsecondary Navigators Begin Work Helping Students Create Postsecondary Plans; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Rev $344.2M; 13/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net Written Premiums Were $393.3 M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.01% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Parametric Assoc Llc accumulated 73,447 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Fin Bank & Trust Trust reported 18 shares. 476,330 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Kbc Group Nv invested in 0.01% or 24,420 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 15,792 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity invested in 0.01% or 16,305 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares reported 3,100 shares. Hsbc Public owns 17,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 727,167 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 43,500 shares. 80,900 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Wellington Management Gp Llp holds 4,910 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $777.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp Unit Ex by 361,600 shares to 28,500 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc Cl C by 21,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,128 shares, and cut its stake in A.

More notable recent The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Navigators Stockholders Approve Merger with The Hartford – GlobeNewswire” on November 16, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Navigators Completes Acquisition of Belgian Specialty Insurer – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “The Navigators Group, Inc. (NAVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend Nasdaq:NAVG – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Hartford to Acquire Navigators for $2.1 Billion in Cash – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lau Associate Ltd invested in 0.92% or 31,000 shares. Tennessee-based Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 59,112 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested 1.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Kistler has 0.53% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 22,415 shares. Aspen Invest Mngmt invested 0.27% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.12% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ftb Inc accumulated 23,004 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Inv Mngmt Corp has invested 0.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP holds 5,415 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Co Adv holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 20,225 shares. 64,108 are held by Gamble Jones Invest Counsel. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 4,563 shares stake. Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0.2% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.90 million shares.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.