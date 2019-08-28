Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) and EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator Holdings Ltd. 10 1.71 N/A -0.17 0.00 EuroDry Ltd. 8 0.67 N/A 1.23 6.37

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Navigator Holdings Ltd. and EuroDry Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -1% -0.5% EuroDry Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 2.3%

Liquidity

Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, EuroDry Ltd. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. EuroDry Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Navigator Holdings Ltd. and EuroDry Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator Holdings Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 EuroDry Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s upside potential is 58.90% at a $15 average price target. EuroDry Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average price target and a 45.70% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Navigator Holdings Ltd. looks more robust than EuroDry Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.9% of Navigator Holdings Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.9% of EuroDry Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.9% of Navigator Holdings Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 61.61% of EuroDry Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navigator Holdings Ltd. -0.96% 5.21% -8.53% 8.54% -16.34% 9.47% EuroDry Ltd. -5.46% 7.55% -2.1% -10.29% -1.11% -8.6%

For the past year Navigator Holdings Ltd. has 9.47% stronger performance while EuroDry Ltd. has -8.6% weaker performance.

Summary

EuroDry Ltd. beats Navigator Holdings Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of July 12, 2017, it operated a fleet of 38 vessels. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.