Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

This is a contrast between Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) and Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator Holdings Ltd. 10 1.73 N/A -0.17 0.00 Diana Shipping Inc. 3 1.25 N/A 0.17 19.94

Table 1 highlights Navigator Holdings Ltd. and Diana Shipping Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -1% -0.5% Diana Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.08 shows that Navigator Holdings Ltd. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Diana Shipping Inc.’s 1 beta is the reason why it is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Navigator Holdings Ltd. and Diana Shipping Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator Holdings Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Diana Shipping Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s upside potential is 51.67% at a $14.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Diana Shipping Inc.’s potential upside is 39.34% and its consensus target price is $4.25. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Navigator Holdings Ltd. is looking more favorable than Diana Shipping Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Navigator Holdings Ltd. and Diana Shipping Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.9% and 40.3% respectively. 6.9% are Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Diana Shipping Inc. has 17.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navigator Holdings Ltd. -0.96% 5.21% -8.53% 8.54% -16.34% 9.47% Diana Shipping Inc. -9.32% -3.5% 2.8% 12.59% -24.6% 4.09%

For the past year Navigator Holdings Ltd. has stronger performance than Diana Shipping Inc.

Summary

Navigator Holdings Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Diana Shipping Inc.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of July 12, 2017, it operated a fleet of 38 vessels. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.