Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Stock Value Declined While Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake by $1.94 Million; Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Market Value Rose While Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.47 Million

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) by 67.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 97,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The hedge fund held 46,802 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 144,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 647,098 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 DJ Callaway Golf Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELY); 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $525.41 million market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. It is down 16.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction

More notable recent Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) CEO David Butters on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shipping in focus as Marine Money Week rolls on, banks eye clean loans – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) CEO David Butters on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces 2019 Annual Meeting – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Callaway Golf Company Announces Buyout Of Japan Apparel Joint Venture From TSI Groove & Sports Co, Ltd. – PRNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Tech Innovations In Sports That Changed The Game – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 134% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Casa Sys Inc by 77,433 shares to 92,148 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 11,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (Call) (NYSE:FDX).