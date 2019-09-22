Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Shares Declined While Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Boosted by $319,023 Its Position; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Capwealth Advisors Has Upped Position

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 1,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 92,629 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.26 million, up from 90,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07M shares traded or 84.24% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 35,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 168,490 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, up from 133,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $617.50M market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 238,377 shares traded or 106.74% up from the average. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $110.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,217 shares to 25,634 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.