Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Shareholder Gagnon Advisors Has Raised Holding; As Raytheon Co. (RTN) Market Value Rose, Hgk Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 167,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 699,871 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, up from 532,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $590.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 134,464 shares traded or 19.99% up from the average. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 1,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 35,580 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.19 million, up from 33,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $199.33. About 1.01M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review

More notable recent Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Navigator Holdings – Oversold In 2018 With Big Upside In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Butters to give up CEO role at Navigator, succeeded by Deans – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Date for the Release of Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $344.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communiti (NYSE:AVB) by 2,626 shares to 27,829 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,529 shares, and cut its stake in J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan upgrades Raytheon to Overweight – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Raytheon unveils plans for new plant, bringing 500 more jobs to North Texas – Dallas Business Journal” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory stated it has 0.39% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Panagora Asset accumulated 23,263 shares. The California-based Telos Cap Management has invested 0.15% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cleararc Capital holds 3,800 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Smithfield stated it has 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Citizens Financial Bank And Tru holds 0.06% or 2,878 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank invested in 31,771 shares. Jag Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.13% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 6,607 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares Inc invested 0.75% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 6,544 were reported by Van Strum And Towne. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 15,814 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 25 shares. Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.45% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Addison Cap Comm reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).