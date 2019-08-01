Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Shareholder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Increased Its Position; Reliant Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $1.21 Million

Reliant Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliant Investment Management Llc sold 4,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliant Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $6.23 during the last trading session, reaching $277.68. About 1.74M shares traded or 20.61% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 1781.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 201,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 212,855 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 11,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 56,850 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Arrow Corporation has invested 0.85% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Williams Jones & Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.34% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Putnam Fl Investment Company reported 36,058 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Federated Pa has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mai Capital Management, Ohio-based fund reported 2,281 shares. United Kingdom-based Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 2,669 are held by Boys Arnold & Co. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd reported 0.92% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 293,309 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id holds 58,356 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 56,984 shares. Webster National Bank N A reported 1.15% stake. Green Valley Invsts Lc accumulated 162,974 shares.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 399,625 shares to 21,200 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Natural Grocers By Vitamin C (NYSE:NGVC) by 35,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,602 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

