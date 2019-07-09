Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Share Value Rose While Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Trimmed by $1.94 Million Its Holding; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Has Cut as Market Value Rose

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 102,412 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 5.50% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 4,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, down from 23,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $163.41. About 982,369 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN

Analysts await Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 83.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Navigator Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.15 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 32,108 shares to 42,295 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

