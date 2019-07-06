Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Share Value Rose While Steinberg Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $637,940; John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Shareholder Confluence Investment Management Has Upped Holding by $435,708

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 4,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,484 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 55,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $122.88. About 71,219 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 63,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 43,984 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 5.50% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Analysts await Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 83.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Navigator Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

