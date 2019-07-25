Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) Reaches $10.55 After 9.00% Up Move; Ventas (VTR) Shorts Raised By 10.43%

Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) had an increase of 10.43% in short interest. VTR’s SI was 5.40 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.43% from 4.89 million shares previously. With 2.14 million avg volume, 3 days are for Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR)’s short sellers to cover VTR’s short positions. The SI to Ventas Inc’s float is 1.52%. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 1.47 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE

The stock of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 155,227 shares traded or 30.15% up from the average. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 5.50% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin ConstructionThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $589.03M company. It was reported on Jul, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $11.50 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NVGS worth $53.01 million more.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.00 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider Probst Robert F sold $633,096. The insider CAFARO DEBRA A sold $4.36M.

Among 6 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) rating on Monday, February 11. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $62 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of VTR in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of VTR in report on Monday, March 4 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) rating on Wednesday, June 19. MUFG Securities Americas Inc has “Hold” rating and $67 target. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Ventas, Inc. shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Limited Co accumulated 17,890 shares. Amp Limited reported 0.17% stake. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc has 0.03% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 6,471 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Capital accumulated 786 shares. Moreover, Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has 0.31% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 11,000 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Aperio Group Lc holds 0.07% or 262,941 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 40,422 are owned by Rampart Invest Mngmt Com Limited Liability Com. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested in 54,650 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory reported 0% stake. Amica Mutual Insur reported 0.09% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability holds 99,389 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Com Bancorporation stated it has 9,239 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Ventas, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $25.04 billion. The firm engages in investment, management, financing, and leasing of properties in the healthcare industry. It has a 53.14 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Canada.

Analysts await Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 83.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Navigator Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.