Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Position Held by Gagnon Advisors Llc; Abrams Capital Management LP Position in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Lowered as Stock Rose

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 214,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 533,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.18 million, down from 748,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $399.32. About 135,356 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 167,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 699,871 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55 million, up from 532,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $595.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 41,132 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62 billion and $3.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camping World Hldgs Inc by 1.16 million shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $63.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 earnings per share, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.73M for 20.88 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prns Commerce holds 2,717 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech Inc holds 78,926 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Groesbeck Investment Nj accumulated 0.5% or 1,680 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 3,615 shares. Martingale Asset L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,051 shares. 39,397 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Canandaigua Natl Bank And Trust Co reported 5,120 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Brant Point Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0.77% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Legal And General Group Public Limited Company accumulated 483,487 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 2.02M shares. Hanseatic Ser reported 2,333 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. 1,372 are owned by Fort L P. Choate Invest stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp reported 0.76% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $74,250 activity.

