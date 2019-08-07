Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Market Valuation Declined While Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Lowered by $1.94 Million Its Holding; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Nli International Raised Its Holding

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $556.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 53,209 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 9,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 344,020 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.83 million, up from 334,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $106.54. About 8.97M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 23/05/2018 – INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC ICP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1440P FROM 1350P; 03/04/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN MARCH MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.4 VS 54.1; 17/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Asset Management Expands Access to Alternative Investment Strategies to Individuals with iCapital Network; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Credit Suisse’s Arasaratnam in Cybersecurity Role; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Says Markets Have Been Pretty Complacent About Italy (Video)

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 72,280 shares to 10,880 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,678 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity.

