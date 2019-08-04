Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Market Valuation Declined While Steinberg Asset Management Has Lowered by $637,940 Its Holding; As Ryman Hospitality (RHP) Stock Declined, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Raised by $10.93 Million Its Position

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality (RHP) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 133,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 386,551 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.79 million, up from 253,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $73.8. About 170,544 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Rev $288.4M; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEB. 23, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Bring Ole Red to Gatlinburg, Tenn; 24/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces $150 Million Expansion of Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FY NET INCOME NZ$388.2M; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN FY UNDERLYING PROFIT NZ$203.5M UP 14%; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUILD NZ$100M RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.18, EST. $1.15; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$342.5 MLN, UP 18.4%

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 63,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $565.02M market cap company. It closed at $10.12 lastly. It is down 16.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 129,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has invested 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). M&T Bank invested in 0% or 2,504 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv invested in 361 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 12,602 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited accumulated 838,291 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.18% or 3,322 shares in its portfolio. 18,508 were reported by Texas Yale Cap. The Illinois-based Ubs Oconnor Lc has invested 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Aperio Gp Limited Com owns 17,832 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 4 shares. The New York-based Knott David M has invested 0.41% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Cambridge Trust accumulated 18,465 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $503,508 activity.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 38,580 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $125.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 45,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 995,224 shares, and cut its stake in Summit Hotel Prope (NYSE:INN).