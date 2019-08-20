Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Holder Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Declined; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Shareholder Boston Partners Has Trimmed Its Position

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 45,363 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 532,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 2.74M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418.72 million, down from 3.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $167.28. About 344,141 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 earnings per share, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $278.44M for 14.67 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual earnings per share reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.