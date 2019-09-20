Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Holder Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Raised Position by $319,023 as Valuation Declined; First Personal Financial Services Increased Its Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) Stake by $1.35 Million

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 71.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 21,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 51,281 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, up from 29,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 2.38 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 35,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 168,490 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, up from 133,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $620.30M market cap company. The stock increased 5.11% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 153,749 shares traded or 36.33% up from the average. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.35% stake. Hm Payson, a Maine-based fund reported 4,145 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.19% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 169,589 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 0.06% or 367,506 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cumberland Advsr reported 23,390 shares. 275,999 are held by Martingale Asset Mgmt L P. 625 were accumulated by Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Lc. Diamond Hill Cap Management stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Texas-based Yacktman Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 2.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Boltwood Cap Mngmt holds 0.78% or 19,350 shares in its portfolio. Muhlenkamp holds 2.84% or 92,163 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.02% or 1.04M shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

