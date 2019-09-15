Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Holder Gagnon Advisors Raised Its Holding; Costar Grp (CSGP) Shareholder Redmond Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.37 Million

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Grp Inc (CSGP) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 2,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 2,127 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $13.56 during the last trading session, reaching $570.11. About 535,600 shares traded or 110.74% up from the average. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP)

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 167,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 699,871 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55 million, up from 532,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 94,145 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbus Circle holds 1.23% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 83,013 shares. Profund Advsr Limited has 2,475 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bares Mngmt has invested 8.12% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 645 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.34% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 256,302 shares. Alps Advsr Inc invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Massachusetts Ser Ma invested in 0.06% or 265,127 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Co reported 49,140 shares. Stifel Financial invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 400 shares stake. Shine Advisory Svcs Incorporated reported 61 shares. Korea owns 7,300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Leisure Mngmt reported 1,854 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 44,544 shares. California-based Rice Hall James And Associates has invested 0.3% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 63.63 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.