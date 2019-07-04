Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; Ipg Investment Advisors Trimmed Western Digital Com (WDC) Position

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased Western Digital Corp Com (WDC) stake by 11.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 56,080 shares as Western Digital Corp Com (WDC)’s stock declined 4.61%. The Ipg Investment Advisors Llc holds 429,665 shares with $20.65B value, down from 485,745 last quarter. Western Digital Corp Com now has $14.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 3.97M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 83.33% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s analysts see -83.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 59,824 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 5.50% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company has market cap of $540.46 million. The firm provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. It currently has negative earnings. As of July 12, 2017, it operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

Among 2 analysts covering Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Navigator Holdings had 4 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, January 10. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Friday, February 15.

More notable recent Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Appointment of Dr. Henry Deans as Chief Executive Officer – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On GMS Inc. (GMS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shipping in focus as Marine Money Week rolls on, banks eye clean loans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 4 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Western Digital had 24 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, July 2 by Benchmark. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $60 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. Bank of America maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $6000 target. Citigroup maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Mizuho. Evercore downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Monday, January 14 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $5500 target. Robert W. Baird downgraded Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Friday, April 26. Robert W. Baird has “Underperform” rating and $4000 target.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr No Par (NASDAQ:VOD) stake by 4,536 shares to 20,692 valued at $376.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lilly Eli Co Com (NYSE:LLY) stake by 370 shares and now owns 2,630 shares. Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:MA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited holds 0.15% or 22.53 million shares in its portfolio. Fdx Inc stated it has 7,927 shares. Shelton Cap accumulated 1,305 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.15 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mngmt Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 172,274 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc holds 42,235 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc reported 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Company reported 5,000 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 991,532 shares. Agf Inc has 816,103 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 50,566 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 160,636 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Regent Investment Lc reported 24,220 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 592,516 shares stake.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 100.88% or $3.44 from last year’s $3.41 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Western Digital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.