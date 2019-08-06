Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Comparing side by side

Since Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator Holdings Ltd. 10 1.79 N/A -0.17 0.00 Nordic American Tankers Limited 2 0.86 N/A -0.49 0.00

Demonstrates Navigator Holdings Ltd. and Nordic American Tankers Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -1% -0.5% Nordic American Tankers Limited 0.00% -11.3% -6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s current beta is 1.08 and it happens to be 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 0.62 beta and it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Navigator Holdings Ltd. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Nordic American Tankers Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Navigator Holdings Ltd. and Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator Holdings Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Nordic American Tankers Limited 1 0 0 1.00

Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s upside potential is 46.91% at a $14.5 average price target. Competitively Nordic American Tankers Limited has a consensus price target of $1.25, with potential downside of -33.86%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Navigator Holdings Ltd. is looking more favorable than Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Navigator Holdings Ltd. and Nordic American Tankers Limited are owned by institutional investors at 68.9% and 25.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.9% of Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 1.9% are Nordic American Tankers Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navigator Holdings Ltd. -0.96% 5.21% -8.53% 8.54% -16.34% 9.47% Nordic American Tankers Limited -7.76% -13.68% -3.81% -1.46% -12.93% 1%

For the past year Navigator Holdings Ltd. has stronger performance than Nordic American Tankers Limited

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Navigator Holdings Ltd. beats Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of July 12, 2017, it operated a fleet of 38 vessels. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.