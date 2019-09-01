Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Comparing side by side

Both Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator Holdings Ltd. 10 1.70 N/A -0.17 0.00 Euronav NV 9 2.15 N/A -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Navigator Holdings Ltd. and Euronav NV.

Profitability

Table 2 has Navigator Holdings Ltd. and Euronav NV’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -1% -0.5% Euronav NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Navigator Holdings Ltd. and Euronav NV Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator Holdings Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Euronav NV 0 0 0 0.00

$15 is Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 59.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.9% of Navigator Holdings Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Euronav NV are owned by institutional investors. About 6.9% of Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navigator Holdings Ltd. -0.96% 5.21% -8.53% 8.54% -16.34% 9.47% Euronav NV -7.27% -11.28% -9.95% 8.79% -0.36% 21.5%

For the past year Navigator Holdings Ltd. has weaker performance than Euronav NV

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of July 12, 2017, it operated a fleet of 38 vessels. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.