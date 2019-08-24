Navigant Consulting (NCI) to pay $0.05 on Sep 13, 2019; Wingstop (WING) SI Decreased By 2.25%

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) had a decrease of 2.25% in short interest. WING’s SI was 4.11M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.25% from 4.21 million shares previously. With 428,900 avg volume, 10 days are for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)’s short sellers to cover WING’s short positions. The SI to Wingstop Inc’s float is 14.16%. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 516,726 shares traded or 20.15% up from the average. Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has risen 103.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 103.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WING News: 19/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O – QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 9.5%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wingstop; 23/04/2018 – DJ Wingstop Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WING); 03/05/2018 – Wingstop 1Q Rev $37.4M; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP SEES FY ADJ. EPS OF 75C, EST. 77C; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop Sees FY EPS 71c; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop Sees FY System-Wide Unit Growth 10%; 19/03/2018 Wingstop Announces Resignation of Flynn K. Dekker as Chief Marketing Officer; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio

Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:NCI) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Navigant Consulting Inc’s current price of $27.85 translates into 0.18% yield. Navigant Consulting Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 344,435 shares traded. Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) has risen 13.57% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NCI News: 03/05/2018 – Navigant Appoints Kai Tsai to Lead Health Plan Consulting Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Navigant: New Entity Expected to Be Operational in Summer 2018; 16/04/2018 – Navigant Nominates Rudina Seseri for Election to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Navigant: Joint Venture to Provide Revenue Cycle Management Services to Healthcare Provider Organizations; 09/05/2018 – Navigant and Ayasdi Collaborate to Deploy Machine Intelligence to Effectively and Efficiently Detect and Deter Financial Crime; 20/03/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows At Least a Dozen Licensed Spectrum Options Are Readily Available and Affordable for Utilities Today; 07/03/2018 – Navigant’s Global Construction Professionals Recognized among the World’s Leading Construction Dispute Experts; 29/03/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows New Global Capacity Deployments for Energy Storage for the Grid and Ancillary Services Are; 06/03/2018 Navigant Research Report Shows IoT Adoption Is Increasing the Risk of Cybersecurity Attacks Against Utilities; 27/03/2018 – Kate Chan Joins Navigant’s Global Legal Technology Solutions Practice

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. The Company’s restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It has a 153.35 P/E ratio. As of March 06, 2017, the firm operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Among 8 analysts covering Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wingstop has $13500 highest and $65 lowest target. $91.78’s average target is -11.99% below currents $104.28 stock price. Wingstop had 17 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, June 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, May 8. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 16. Morgan Stanley maintained Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) rating on Friday, August 2. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8600 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, February 28.

Among 3 analysts covering Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Navigant Consulting has $30 highest and $25 lowest target. $28’s average target is 0.54% above currents $27.85 stock price. Navigant Consulting had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Sidoti. SunTrust maintained Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Barrington.

Navigant Consulting, Inc. provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. It operates through four divisions: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology. It has a 11.01 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

