Navigant Consulting (NCI) to pay $0.05 on Sep 13, 2019; Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Sentiment Is 1.1

Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:NCI) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Navigant Consulting Inc’s current price of $28.01 translates into 0.18% yield. Navigant Consulting Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.01. About 682,124 shares traded or 87.78% up from the average. Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) has risen 13.57% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NCI News: 05/04/2018 – Navigant Research Names Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Schneider Electric, and Opus One Solutions the Leading Microgrid Controller Vendors; 12/04/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows the Global Market for Utility Customer Information and Relationship Management Systems Is Expected to Total $61.1 Billion Over the Next Decade; 16/05/2018 – Navigant Recognized as Insurance Expert Witness Firm of the Year and Seven Thought Leaders Honored across Three Categories; 07/03/2018 – Navigant’s Global Construction Professionals Recognized among the World’s Leading Construction Dispute Experts; 02/05/2018 – NAVIGANT REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – Navigant Expands into Australia; 11/04/2018 – Navigant Research Identifies 355 Smart City Projects in 221 Cities Around the World; 02/05/2018 – Navigant Research Report Finds the Global Market for Off-Grid DER Implementation Is Expected to Total Approximately $350 Billio; 10/05/2018 – Navigant: Entered Into an Agreement With Engine Cap, L.P.to End Its Current Proxy Contest; 27/03/2018 – Kate Chan Joins Navigant’s Global Legal Technology Solutions Practice

Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 113 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 103 sold and reduced holdings in Nabors Industries LTD. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 291.67 million shares, down from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nabors Industries LTD in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 75 Increased: 76 New Position: 37.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold Navigant Consulting, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 4.17% less from 38.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). 436,536 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Citigroup invested 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Brown Brothers Harriman Co, a New York-based fund reported 705 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 109,522 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd accumulated 103,701 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Macquarie Group Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Magnetar Limited Liability stated it has 48,096 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) for 978,851 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Bluemountain Cap Ltd Com holds 0% or 19,922 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Communications Na holds 0% or 881 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments holds 0% or 11,235 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Navigant Consulting had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Sidoti on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. Barrington maintained Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why Navigant Consulting, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:NCI) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) on Behalf of Navigant Shareholders and Encourages Navigant Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Navigant Consulting, Inc. – NCI – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Navigant Consulting, Inc. to Guidehouse is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O’Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Navigant Consulting, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to Veritas Capital – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Navigant Consulting, Inc. provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. It operates through four divisions: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology. It has a 11.08 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company has market cap of $911.52 million. The firm offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to gas and oil exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rigÂ’s real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; makes and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services.

Covalent Partners Llc holds 3.65% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. for 556,480 shares. Cooperman Leon G owns 9.48 million shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elm Ridge Management Llc has 1.91% invested in the company for 746,226 shares. The Texas-based Mitchell Group Inc has invested 1.86% in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 5.59 million shares.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Outlook For Nabors Industries – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expect Nabors Industries To Turnaround Soon – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Defying shareholders, Nabors keep Crane on its board – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $359,065 activity.

The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 12.04 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5