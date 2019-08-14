Navigant Consulting (NCI) to pay $0.05 on Sep 13, 2019; Harvey Partners Has Lowered Its Valmont Inds (VMI) Stake

Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:NCI) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Navigant Consulting Inc’s current price of $28.02 translates into 0.18% yield. Navigant Consulting Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 1.13M shares traded or 200.07% up from the average. Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) has risen 13.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NCI News: 23/05/2018 – Navigant, Lumere Collaborate to Help Healthcare Providers Target Clinical and Financial Variation; 30/05/2018 – Navigant Competition Professionals Recognized among the World’s Leading Experts; 11/04/2018 – Navigant Research Identifies 355 Smart City Projects in 221 Cities Around the World; 10/04/2018 – Navigant and Baptist Health South Florida Create Joint Venture to Deliver Revenue Cycle Management Improvements in the; 23/04/2018 – Navigant Partners with Exterro to Help Clients Manage E-Discovery; 02/05/2018 – Navigant Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.26-Adj EPS $1.44; 08/05/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows Revenue for Sales and Installation of Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Is Expected to Reach Nearly $36 Billion in 2027; 08/03/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows the Smart Appliances Market is Finally Poised for Growth; 27/03/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows Vehicle Electrification Market Players Are Focused on the Traction Motor; 10/04/2018 – Navigant and Baptist Health South Florida Create Joint Venture

Harvey Partners Llc decreased Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) stake by 38.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvey Partners Llc analyzed 15,800 shares as Valmont Inds Inc (VMI)'s stock rose 3.86%. The Harvey Partners Llc holds 25,500 shares with $3.32 million value, down from 41,300 last quarter. Valmont Inds Inc now has $2.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 88,347 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year's $1.82 per share.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $52.15M for 14.10 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,427 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 4,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 37,309 shares. Virtu Fincl reported 2,472 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) or 1,648 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Shufro Rose Co Limited Liability Co owns 27,188 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 2,800 shares. Foundry Ltd Com reported 9,649 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Co owns 6,144 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 2.89 million shares. Susquehanna Int Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 3,181 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 8,995 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold Navigant Consulting, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 4.17% less from 38.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 13,229 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 15,296 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 57,042 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 63,500 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% stake. Pzena Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) for 65,206 shares. Ls Invest, Michigan-based fund reported 1,209 shares. South Dakota Council reported 27,500 shares. Sei Investments owns 0% invested in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) for 11,235 shares. 31,210 are owned by Pacific Ridge Cap Ltd Co. Td Asset Management has invested 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,163 shares or 0% of the stock.

Navigant Consulting, Inc. provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. It operates through four divisions: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology. It has a 11.08 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.