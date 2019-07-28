Navigant Consulting (NCI) to pay $0.05 on Sep 13, 2019; 1832 Asset Management LP Raised Mastercard (MA) Stake

Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:NCI) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Navigant Consulting Inc’s current price of $24.19 translates into 0.21% yield. Navigant Consulting Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 208,977 shares traded. Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) has declined 3.34% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NCI News: 30/05/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows Global Spending on Customer Engagement Through Demand Side Management (DSM) is Expected to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027; 05/04/2018 – Navigant Research Names Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Schneider Electric, and Opus One Solutions the Leading Microgrid Controller Vendors; 05/04/2018 – Navigant Research Names Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Schneider Electric, and Opus One Solutions the Leading Microgrid; 29/03/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows New Global Capacity Deployments for Energy Storage for the Grid and Ancillary Services Are Expected to Exceed 29 GW by 2027; 30/05/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows Global Spending on Customer Engagement Through Demand Side Management (DSM) is Expected to Reach; 28/03/2018 – Navigant Research Report Positions Australia as an lncubator, Laboratory for Distributed Energy Resources Opportunities; 04/04/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows the Annual Market for Global Smart City Communication Networks Is Expected to Reach $13.4 Billion in 2027; 02/05/2018 – NAVIGANT REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows a New Generation of Projects Combining Energy Storage with Fossil Fuel Generators Is Shifting the Traditional Paradigm; 03/04/2018 – Engine Capital and Affiliates Own About 4.4% of Navigant

1832 Asset Management Lp increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 159.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp acquired 790,089 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 1.28 million shares with $302.56 million value, up from 494,157 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $288.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO

Navigant Consulting, Inc. provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $951.79 million. It operates through four divisions: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology. It has a 9.57 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

More notable recent Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why Navigant Consulting, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:NCI) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Navigant to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 8, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Navigant Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dollar General: Growth And Resilience To Economic Slowdowns – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Navigant Expands Financial Services Advisory and Compliance Segment with Addition of Banking, Capital Markets, and AML Professionals – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold Navigant Consulting, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 4.17% less from 38.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 18,337 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.01% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). 10,493 were accumulated by Pitcairn. Geode Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 536,604 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) for 150,523 shares. Cwm Ltd reported 13 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 63,878 shares. Pacific Ridge Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 109,202 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Assetmark Inc reported 0% stake. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.01% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) for 85,684 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Navigant Consulting had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Sidoti with “Buy”. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvw Advisors Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,173 shares. Guardian Trust holds 334 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guardian Ltd Partnership invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 2,460 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 0.97% stake. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 12,481 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc reported 1,106 shares stake. Lagoda Invest LP stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 1.57% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Citizens And Northern Corporation has 0.88% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 6,677 shares. Marshfield Assocs stated it has 456,007 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 279,050 shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs stated it has 1.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cutter Co Brokerage holds 0.24% or 3,608 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Limited Liability Com has 0.2% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,127 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 22 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Nomura maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $250 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, March 12.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity. 23,850 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $6.62 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation.