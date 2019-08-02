Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) Reaches $27.94 After 9.00% Up Move; Novare Capital Management Has Boosted Its Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Position

Novare Capital Management Llc increased Genuine Parts Co (GPC) stake by 18.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Novare Capital Management Llc acquired 4,162 shares as Genuine Parts Co (GPC)’s stock declined 3.32%. The Novare Capital Management Llc holds 26,873 shares with $3.01M value, up from 22,711 last quarter. Genuine Parts Co now has $13.54B valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $92.7. About 284,488 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant

The stock of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 16.22% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $27.94. About 4.52M shares traded or 1683.63% up from the average. Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) has risen 13.57% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NCI News: 21/05/2018 – Navigant Consulting Rises for 12 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 20/03/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows At Least a Dozen Licensed Spectrum Options Are Readily Available and Affordable for Utilities Today; 02/05/2018 – Navigant Research Report Finds the Global Market for Off-Grid DER Implementation Is Expected to Total Approximately $350 Billio; 19/04/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows New Solutions-Based Business Models Are Projected to Transform the Residential Utility Market; 21/03/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows Near-Term Uptick in North American Adoption of 48 V Electrical Systems; 16/04/2018 – Navigant Nominates Rudina Seseri for Election to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Energy Cloud Platforms Unlocking New Business Value for Power Industry; 30/05/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows Global Spending on Customer Engagement Through Demand Side Management (DSM) is Expected to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027; 03/04/2018 – Engine Capital Issues Statement Regarding Navigant’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs; 03/04/2018 – Engine Capital Is “Convinced Outside Board Change Is Required” at NavigantThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.10B company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $30.45 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NCI worth $98.91 million more.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold Navigant Consulting, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 4.17% less from 38.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 92,280 are owned by Brandywine Management Limited Liability Company. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 109,202 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) for 13,658 shares. Cna Financial Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 13,686 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Morgan Stanley has 102,841 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technologies L P has 32,986 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) for 67,952 shares. Kennedy Management Inc has 52,342 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) for 6.05M shares. Qs Limited Liability Company holds 107,103 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Systematic L P has 64,060 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jennison Assocs Limited Com accumulated 45,145 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI).

Analysts await Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 55.10% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.49 per share. NCI’s profit will be $8.65 million for 31.75 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Navigant Consulting, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Navigant Consulting, Inc. provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology. It has a 11.05 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment provides consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

Among 3 analysts covering Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Navigant Consulting had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Barrington. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Sidoti. SunTrust maintained Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity. Sonnemaker Scott bought 5,000 shares worth $495,050.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Van Eck Associate Corp has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Court Place Advsr Llc holds 0.22% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 4,805 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Com reported 214,613 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 249,931 shares. 67,957 were accumulated by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Bancshares Of Hawaii invested in 5,337 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Reilly Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Aqr Mngmt Limited Co holds 36,417 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Limited has invested 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Llc reported 2,679 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 153,920 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 3,445 shares. S Muoio & Lc holds 1.51% or 14,700 shares in its portfolio.

