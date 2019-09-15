Navigant Consulting Inc. (NCI) and Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Comparison side by side

Navigant Consulting Inc. (NYSE:NCI) and Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Management Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigant Consulting Inc. 23 1.47 N/A 0.47 51.39 Huron Consulting Group Inc. 52 1.72 N/A 1.00 60.91

Table 1 demonstrates Navigant Consulting Inc. and Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Huron Consulting Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Navigant Consulting Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Navigant Consulting Inc. is currently more affordable than Huron Consulting Group Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigant Consulting Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 11.6% Huron Consulting Group Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

Navigant Consulting Inc.’s current beta is 0.73 and it happens to be 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s beta is -0.07 which is 107.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Navigant Consulting Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Huron Consulting Group Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Navigant Consulting Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Huron Consulting Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Navigant Consulting Inc. and Huron Consulting Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigant Consulting Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Huron Consulting Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $65.5, with potential upside of 5.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of Navigant Consulting Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.5% of Huron Consulting Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Navigant Consulting Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.3% of Huron Consulting Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navigant Consulting Inc. 0.7% 5.36% 6.01% -4.73% 13.57% 1.29% Huron Consulting Group Inc. 10.85% 20.14% 24.56% 28.22% 39.52% 18.83%

For the past year Navigant Consulting Inc. was less bullish than Huron Consulting Group Inc.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Navigant Consulting Inc.

Navigant Consulting, Inc. provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology. The Healthcare segment provides consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies. This segment helps clients respond to market legislative changes, such as the shift to an outcome and value-based reimbursements model, ongoing industry consolidation and reorganization, Medicaid expansion, and the implementation of a new electronic health records system. The Energy segment offers advisory services to utilities, governmental agencies, manufacturers, and investors. This segment provides its clients with advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response, and grid modernization, as well as various benchmarking and research services. The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative, and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry, including major financial and insurance institutions. This segment also offers anti-corruption solutions and anti-money laundering, litigation support, and tax compliance and valuation services. The Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology segment offers professional services, including accounting, regulatory, construction, and computer forensic services, as well as valuation and economic analysis. Navigant Consulting, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the Healthcare, Education and Life Sciences, and Business Advisory segments. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services from strategy setting through implementation in the areas of organizational and resource alignment, clinical transformation, financial and operational performance, patient and caregiver engagement, and technology implementation and optimization to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The Education and Life Sciences segment offers consulting and technology solutions related to business and technology strategy, financial management, operational and organizational effectiveness, research administration, and regulatory compliance to higher education, academic medical center, pharmaceutical and medical device, biotechnology, and research industries. The Business Advisory segment provides enterprise performance management, enterprise resource planning, business intelligence and analytics, customer relationship management, and data management services; and capital advisory, transaction advisory, operational improvement, restructuring and turnaround, valuation, and dispute advisory services. The company serves healthcare, education, pharmaceutical and medical device, financial services, energy and utilities, retail, aerospace, automotive, technology, telecommunications, consumer products, governmental, metals and mining, engineering and construction, hospitality and gaming, logistics, and manufacturing industries. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.