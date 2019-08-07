Navient (NAVI) Valuation Rose While Fir Tree Has Raised Position by $7.05 Million; First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) Holder Hillsdale Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding by $1.29 Million as Shares Rose

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 159.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 640,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 402,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 2.41M shares traded or 37.32% up from the average. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 16/05/2018 – Navient: Proposal Reflects ‘Fundamental Misunderstanding of the Real Drivers of Student Loan Concerns’; 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q Net $126M; 04/04/2018 – Navient statement on schedule 13D filing by Canyon Capital Advisors; 09/04/2018 – NAVIENT AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Navient’s Ba3 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Navient Originated $500 M of Private Education Refinance Loans; 23/05/2018 – FIRST DATA & NAVIENT REPORT PACT ON STUDENT LOAN TECHNOLOGY; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s reviews for downgrade three classes of notes from two SLM student loan ABS securitizations; 01/05/2018 – Navient Foundation supports Indiana food banks; 04/04/2018 – Navient Says Willing to Engage With Canyon Capital Regarding Potential Board Nominees

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) by 285.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 64,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 86,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in First Midwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.86. About 288,692 shares traded. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC SAYS FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF BRANCH ACTIONS, COMPANY WILL OPERATE 110 LOCATIONS; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP TO CLOSE 19 LOCATIONS; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q Net $33.5M; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP PLANS 7% NET REDUCTION OF WORKFORCE; 17/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 03/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 38C

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Methanex Corp Com (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 65,400 shares to 131,650 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caledonia Mng Corp Plc by 82,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,641 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).