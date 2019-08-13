Navient (NAVI) to pay $0.16 on Sep 20, 2019; 2 Analysts Bullish Harsco (HSC)

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:NAVI) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Navient Corp’s current price of $13.26 translates into 1.21% yield. Navient Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 1.62M shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 16/05/2018 – Navient: Proposal Made by AFL-CIO Reserve Fund and the Employees’ Retirement System of Rhode Island; 26/04/2018 – Navient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Pioneer Credit Recovery employees and their families join Family Reading Night; 23/05/2018 – FIRST DATA WILL BUY NAVIENT’S STUDENT LOAN TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM; 26/03/2018 – Navient Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 8 Days; 08/05/2018 – Navient honors information security employees with company leadership awards; 23/05/2018 – First Data to Become Primary Provider of Technology Solutions for Navient’s Federal and Private Education Loans; 23/05/2018 – First Data and Navient Announce Agreement on Student Loan Technology; 18/04/2018 – Report: Majority of millennials are on top of their finances; 21/05/2018 – Navient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harsco Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Lake Street. The company was maintained on Friday, May 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) latest ratings:

10/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Lake Street Rating: Buy New Target: $33 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold Navient Corporation shares while 110 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 217.90 million shares or 5.28% less from 230.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Bk has invested 0% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 79,400 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 12,261 shares. Trexquant Inv L P has invested 0.03% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Sg Americas Secs Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 15,025 shares. Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Limited Company has invested 1.38% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 105,036 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs invested in 65,359 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal General Gru Plc reported 550,562 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of America De owns 536,371 shares. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,821 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 115,720 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated invested in 459,110 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Inc has 0% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 1,025 shares.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.06 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Federal Family Education Loan Program Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It has a 7.16 P/E ratio. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans.

More notable recent Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Navient Corporation (NAVI) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Loan Growth to Support Navient’s (NAVI) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Navient (NAVI) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 07/24/2019: NAVI,OLBK,WSBC,NDAQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Navient had 9 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, July 25. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. It has a 13.4 P/E ratio. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as makes industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $47,430 activity. The insider Minan Peter Francis bought $47,430.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold Harsco Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 56,845 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Northern Tru reported 1.06M shares. Smithfield holds 0% or 200 shares. Moreover, Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Pinebridge Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 17,640 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). The California-based Whittier Company has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Clarivest Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 169,300 shares. 22,347 were reported by Hightower Advsrs Limited Company. Fifth Third National Bank reported 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). D E Shaw And Inc reported 458,292 shares. First Trust Lp holds 127,141 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 4,285 shares. 16,298 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

More notable recent Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Harsco Corporation’s (NYSE:HSC) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Harsco to Participate in Multiple Investor Conferences During August – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Harsco Corporation Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

The stock decreased 5.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 1.70 million shares traded or 149.14% up from the average. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 02/05/2018 – HARSCO BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Ratifies Audit Committee’s Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q Rev $408M; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted EPS From Continuing Ops of 30c to 35c; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF INNOVATIVE; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income Expected to Range From $165 Million to $180 Million; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – DEAL FOR £45 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: Sees 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Diluted EPS From Continuing Ops $1.11-$1.24; 21/04/2018 – DJ Harsco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSC)