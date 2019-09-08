Navient (NAVI) Stake Held by Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd; Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Holder Anchorage Capital Group Lifted Position by $16.00 Million

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 5.95M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 24/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 799.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 175,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 197,156 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 21,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94 billion market cap company. It closed at $12.79 lastly. It is down 5.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 24/04/2018 – NAVIENT CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.40; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS NAVIENT’S Ba3 SR UNSECURED DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK; 21/05/2018 – Navient Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – NAVIENT OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – Navient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – NAVIENT CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.47; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Navient Private Education Ln Trust 2018-B Nts Rtgs; 16/05/2018 – NAVIENT URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST AFL-CIO PROPOSAL; 29/03/2018 – Navient Foundation supports YMCA of Delaware’s Black Achievers Program annual college tour

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold NAVI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 217.90 million shares or 5.28% less from 230.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 37,145 shares. Proshare Limited Com reported 46,157 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.01% or 12,891 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd owns 0.5% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 23.80M shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% stake. 54,098 are owned by Eqis Capital Management. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 13,100 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 432,746 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 0% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) or 11,305 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.01% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Canyon Ltd Co holds 7.16% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) or 25.65 million shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 200 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 91,189 shares. Bluemountain Management Lc owns 28,486 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25,596 shares to 959,892 shares, valued at $182.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 25,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,832 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

