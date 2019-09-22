Navient (NAVI) Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lowered Its Position by $684,879 as Market Valuation Rose; Cullen Capital Management Has Decreased Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $326,700

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 80.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 52,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 12,365 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169,000, down from 65,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 1.50 million shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 04/04/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS SAYS INTEND TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEES WITH NAVIENT’S MANAGEMENT & BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Navient reelects board at annual shareholder meeting; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS NAVIENT’S Ba3 SR UNSECURED DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q EPS 47c; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONE TRANCHE FROM A NAVIENT FFELP; 23/05/2018 – First Data and Navient Announce Agreement on Student Loan Technology; 24/04/2018 – NAVIENT 1Q CORE EPS 43C, EST. 41C; 21/05/2018 – Navient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC REPORTS A 7.8 PCT STAKE IN NAVIENT CORP AS OF APRIL 2 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Navient Implements Proxy Access

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.07 million, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 6,350 shares to 44,110 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Engie (GDSZF) by 53,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE:GPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 77,315 were accumulated by Northwest Counselors Ltd Liability Corp. Lincoln Lc holds 0.11% or 4,465 shares. 51,325 are held by Sequoia Finance Advsr Limited Liability Company. World Investors accumulated 2.16 million shares. Stralem accumulated 112,890 shares. Smith Moore & owns 15,752 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 0.96% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 40,000 shares. Schulhoff & Inc has 1.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 42,338 shares. Cna Finance reported 143,300 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp reported 35,659 shares. Brookstone Capital holds 11,361 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bartlett Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 51,901 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 32,869 shares. Fort LP has 0.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp holds 0.78% or 61,580 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $531.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) by 20,893 shares to 41,900 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 23,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,427 shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold NAVI shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 213.73 million shares or 1.91% less from 217.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 419,460 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 131,083 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.57 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). 521,380 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement. Systematic Financial Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc has 21.86M shares. Soros Fund Limited Liability Com accumulated 286,579 shares. State Street holds 6.10M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 264,356 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na accumulated 43,376 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 36,942 are owned by Amp Capital Ltd. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Geode Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 543,685 shares.