Navient (NAVI) Share Value Rose While Gilman Hill Asset Management Lifted Holding by $490,083; Lesa Sroufe & Co Position in Cerus (CERS) Decreased as Valuation Declined

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Cerus Corp (CERS) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 67,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.57% . The institutional investor held 509,895 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 577,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Cerus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $740.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.96. About 564,805 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 18.52% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CERS News: 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. fighter jets intercept Russian bombers near Alaska; 13/03/2018 – CERUS REPORTS FOURTH BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION APPROVAL; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 24/04/2018 – Pershimex Resources Corporation drill intercept 10 meters at 1.39 grams/tonne gold on the Malartic property; 08/05/2018 – Cerus 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 16/04/2018 – PR0-IRANIAN HEZBOLLAH MILITIA MEDIA UNIT SAYS SYRIAN DEFENCES INTERCEPT THREE MISSILES THAT STRUCK DUMAIR AIRPORT NORTH EAST OF DAMASCUS; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Worldwide Ocaliva Net Sales $170M-$185M; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement of Common; 26/03/2018 – Saudis Intercept Biggest Barrage as Yemen War Enters Fourth Year

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 44,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 338,544 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 293,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.11. About 1.24 million shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 02/04/2018 – Navient Inc.: John K. Adams Won’t Stand for Re-election to Company’s Board at May Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Navient Comments on 13D Filing From Canyon Capital Advisers; 22/03/2018 – NAVIENT OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q EPS 47c; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Navient’s Ba3 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q Net $126M; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2; 20/04/2018 – DJ Navient Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVI); 12/03/2018 Wilkes-Barre employee Patricia Murphy honored with Navient’s Solutions Navigator Award; 01/05/2018 – Navient Foundation supports Indiana food banks

Analysts await Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.11 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Cerus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% EPS growth.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,462 shares to 99,123 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 7,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,527 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

