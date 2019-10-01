Navient (NAVI) Reaches $12.32 After 5.00% Down Move; Quantitative Investment Management Raised By $1.96 Million Its Dominion Energy (D) Holding

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 18.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc acquired 25,467 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 165,767 shares with $12.82 million value, up from 140,300 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $64.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $80.72. About 900,620 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c

The stock of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 674,892 shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONE TRANCHE FROM A NAVIENT FFELP; 04/04/2018 – Navient Comments on 13D Filing From Canyon Capital Advisers; 04/04/2018 – Navient Says Willing to Engage With Canyon Capital Regarding Potential Board Nominees; 23/05/2018 – FIRST DATA & NAVIENT REPORT PACT ON STUDENT LOAN TECHNOLOGY; 24/04/2018 – NAVIENT CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.47; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One Tranche From A Navient Ffelp Securitization; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Navient Private Edu Ln Tr 2018-B Nts Prlm Rtgs; 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 23/05/2018 – FIRST DATA WILL BUY NAVIENT’S STUDENT LOAN TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $2.84B company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $11.70 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NAVI worth $142.05M less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.27% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 209,634 shares. Fire Group Inc invested in 5,000 shares. Savings Bank Of The West accumulated 11,679 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 104,813 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Td Asset Mngmt reported 735,347 shares. Dean Inv Associates Ltd Liability Com has 41,334 shares. First Natl Trust stated it has 74,921 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 1.29M shares. M&R Mgmt holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 18,797 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel Inc holds 2.58% or 38,752 shares. Aviva Public Lc has invested 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% stake. Trust Of Virginia Va reported 181,570 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Director of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), Michael Szymanczyk, Just Bought 4805% More Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “GE Is Betting on the Biggest Offshore Wind Turbine Ever – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dominion buys two Virginia solar projects – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Virginia Customers to Benefit from Transformed Energy Grid, Improved Service – PRNewswire” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy Acquires Two Solar Projects in Virginia – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dominion Energy has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -1.51% below currents $80.72 stock price. Dominion Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Public Storage Com (NYSE:PSA) stake by 49,439 shares to 26,161 valued at $6.23M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Perrigo Co (NYSE:PRGO) stake by 23,617 shares and now owns 12,473 shares. Asml Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) was reduced too.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity. $1.69M worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by SZYMANCZYK MICHAEL E.

Among 3 analysts covering Navient Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:NAVI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Navient Corporation – Common Stock has $1700 highest and $14.5000 lowest target. $15.83’s average target is 28.49% above currents $12.32 stock price. Navient Corporation – Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital maintained Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) rating on Thursday, July 25. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $1700 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold Navient Corporation shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 213.73 million shares or 1.91% less from 217.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. World Asset Mngmt Inc owns 25,489 shares. Tower Research Cap (Trc) reported 3,164 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 181,509 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Mason Street Advisors Limited Company reported 113,525 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt L P has 0% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 1,850 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 63,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 26,057 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Equity Research Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 55,620 shares. The Michigan-based Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership, Michigan-based fund reported 370 shares. Shelton Capital reported 14,764 shares stake. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 58,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Lsv Asset Management holds 6.88 million shares.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.84 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Federal Family Education Loan Program Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It has a 6.65 P/E ratio. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans.

More notable recent Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New data shows Navient’s positive record of helping borrowers stay out of default – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), The Stock That Dropped 16% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMD: The Dead Zone – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.