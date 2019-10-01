Navient (NAVI) Market Value Rose While Omega Advisors Raised Stake by $14.62 Million; As United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stock Value Rose, Kemnay Advisory Services Has Raised by $2.37 Million Its Position

Omega Advisors increased its stake in Navient Corp (NAVI) by 229.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.02 million, up from 489,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Navient Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 764,688 shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 26/03/2018 – Navient Foundation supports college tour for at-risk youth; 16/05/2018 – Navient Board Urges Shareholders to Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Report Preparation/; 24/04/2018 – NAVIENT CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.40; 04/04/2018 – Navient Says Willing to Engage With Canyon Capital Regarding Potential Board Nominees; 24/04/2018 – NAVIENT 1Q CORE EPS 43C, EST. 41C; 16/05/2018 – Navient: Proposal Made by AFL-CIO Reserve Fund and the Employees’ Retirement System of Rhode Island; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Navient’s Ba3 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Navient Comments on 13D Filing From Canyon Capital Advisers; 24/05/2018 – Navient reelects board at annual shareholder meeting; 21/05/2018 – Navient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 197.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 27,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 40,940 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, up from 13,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $87.62. About 1.30 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 31/05/2018 – United Accused of Broad Anti-Union Campaign Using TVs, Threats; 13/03/2018 – United Continental: 1Q Revenue Improving in All Regions; 11/04/2018 – United Continental Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – United Continental Holdings Names Jane C. Garvey as Non-Executive Chairman; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees FY CASM Ex-Items 10.01 Cents to 10.11 Cents; 24/05/2018 – UNITED REACHES RESOLUTION WITH OWNER OF DOG DIED IN PLANE: CNBC; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 18/04/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO: SEEING STRONG RESULTS FROM NEW DOMESTIC ROUTES; 18/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS THERE IS OPPORTUNITY TO GROW WASHINGTON DULLES HUB

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 6,624 shares to 8,434 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,792 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 100,000 shares to 2.53 million shares, valued at $57.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ellington Financial Inc by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 860,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pennymac Financial Services.

