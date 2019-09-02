Navient (NAVI) Holder Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Trimmed Holding by $513,788; As Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Stock Price Declined, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Lifted by $601,155 Its Position

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 46,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 276,340 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, down from 323,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 1.24M shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 04/05/2018 – Navient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Navient Foundation supports local family homeless shelter; 24/04/2018 – Navient Held $79.4 Billion of FFELP Loans at March 31; 04/04/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS SAYS ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH NAVIENT’S BOARD REGARDING STRATEGY, STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS, AMONG OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – NAVIENT CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.40; 12/03/2018 Wilkes-Barre employee Patricia Murphy honored with Navient’s Solutions Navigator Award; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Navient Private Education Ln Trust 2018-B Nts Rtgs; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2; 15/03/2018 – Navient recognizes Wilmington employee for his efforts in supporting Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria; 24/04/2018 – Navient Originated $500 M of Private Education Refinance Loans

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) by 85.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 40,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 86,740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 46,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Empire State Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 1.26 million shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold NAVI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 217.90 million shares or 5.28% less from 230.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Qs Invsts Llc has 0.03% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 91,724 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Yorktown Management And Research reported 10,000 shares. 15,025 are held by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) or 14,865 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Guggenheim Capital invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). New York State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 65,048 shares. Massachusetts Finance Services Co Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 15,010 shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Fin Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Cadence Capital Ltd Company holds 12,821 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation owns 58,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 15 shares.

Analysts await Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 7.55% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.53 per share. NAVI’s profit will be $128.59M for 5.59 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Navient Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.97% negative EPS growth.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 762,295 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $24.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 136,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) by 14,270 shares to 2,122 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,750 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).