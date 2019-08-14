Navient Corporation (NAVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)

This is a contrast between Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) and Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navient Corporation 13 1.88 N/A 1.79 7.89 Bat Group Inc. 1 3.78 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Navient Corporation and Bat Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navient Corporation 0.00% 11% 0.4% Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 197.6% 158.6%

Volatility & Risk

Navient Corporation is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.13. Competitively, Bat Group Inc.’s beta is 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Navient Corporation and Bat Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navient Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Bat Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Navient Corporation is $15.83, with potential upside of 22.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Navient Corporation and Bat Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.6% and 6.7% respectively. 1.5% are Navient Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.65% of Bat Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navient Corporation -6.23% 3.59% 3.82% 23.58% 5.6% 60.61% Bat Group Inc. -7.42% -23.02% -75.74% -76.7% -88.94% -78.74%

For the past year Navient Corporation had bullish trend while Bat Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Navient Corporation beats Bat Group Inc.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans. The company also services education loans owned by the United States Department of Education (ED), financial institutions, and nonprofit education lenders. In addition, it offers asset recovery services for loans and receivables on behalf of guarantors of FFELP loans, and higher education institutions. Further, the company provides asset recovery and other business processing services for federal, state, court, and municipal clients; public authorities; and health care organizations. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.