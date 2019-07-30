Navient Corporation (NAVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navient Corporation 13 2.15 N/A 1.40 9.66 Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 4 1.41 N/A 0.52 6.55

Demonstrates Navient Corporation and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Navient Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Navient Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Navient Corporation and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navient Corporation 0.00% 11% 0.4% Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.00% -21.8% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.32 shows that Navient Corporation is 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s 0.16 beta is the reason why it is 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Navient Corporation and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navient Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Navient Corporation has an average target price of $15.83, and a 11.17% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.38% of Navient Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.1% of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Navient Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navient Corporation -0.73% 10.43% 15.91% 7.37% -0.73% 53.8% Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 4.41% 0.1% -10.93% -8.53% 57.83% -6.77%

For the past year Navient Corporation had bullish trend while Atlanticus Holdings Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Navient Corporation beats Atlanticus Holdings Corporation on 10 of the 10 factors.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans. The company also services education loans owned by the United States Department of Education (ED), financial institutions, and nonprofit education lenders. In addition, it offers asset recovery services for loans and receivables on behalf of guarantors of FFELP loans, and higher education institutions. Further, the company provides asset recovery and other business processing services for federal, state, court, and municipal clients; public authorities; and health care organizations. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.