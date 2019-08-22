Navient Corporation (NAVI) and Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Comparison side by side

Both Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) and Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navient Corporation 13 1.89 N/A 1.79 7.89 Elevate Credit Inc. 4 0.27 N/A 0.37 11.24

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Navient Corporation and Elevate Credit Inc. Elevate Credit Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Navient Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Navient Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevate Credit Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navient Corporation 0.00% 11% 0.4% Elevate Credit Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 2.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Navient Corporation and Elevate Credit Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navient Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Elevate Credit Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Navient Corporation’s upside potential is 21.58% at a $15.83 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Navient Corporation and Elevate Credit Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 67.8%. 1.5% are Navient Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Elevate Credit Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navient Corporation -6.23% 3.59% 3.82% 23.58% 5.6% 60.61% Elevate Credit Inc. -3.93% 0.48% -10.15% -7.56% -53.98% -7.14%

For the past year Navient Corporation has 60.61% stronger performance while Elevate Credit Inc. has -7.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Navient Corporation beats Elevate Credit Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans. The company also services education loans owned by the United States Department of Education (ED), financial institutions, and nonprofit education lenders. In addition, it offers asset recovery services for loans and receivables on behalf of guarantors of FFELP loans, and higher education institutions. Further, the company provides asset recovery and other business processing services for federal, state, court, and municipal clients; public authorities; and health care organizations. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Elevate Credit, Inc. design and provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise and Sunny installment loan products; and Elastic, an open-end line of credit. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.