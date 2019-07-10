Navient Corporation (NAVI) and China Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Comparison side by side

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) and China Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navient Corporation 12 2.09 N/A 1.40 9.66 China Bat Group Inc. 1 4.25 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Navient Corporation and China Bat Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navient Corporation 0.00% 11% 0.4% China Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 418.5% 152.8%

Risk and Volatility

Navient Corporation has a beta of 2.32 and its 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. China Bat Group Inc.’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.68 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Navient Corporation and China Bat Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navient Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 China Bat Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Navient Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 15.27% and an $15.25 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.38% of Navient Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0.3% of China Bat Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Navient Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.65% of China Bat Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navient Corporation -0.73% 10.43% 15.91% 7.37% -0.73% 53.8% China Bat Group Inc. -13.01% -20.13% -9.29% -52.95% -78.29% -23.26%

For the past year Navient Corporation had bullish trend while China Bat Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Navient Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors China Bat Group Inc.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans. The company also services education loans owned by the United States Department of Education (ED), financial institutions, and nonprofit education lenders. In addition, it offers asset recovery services for loans and receivables on behalf of guarantors of FFELP loans, and higher education institutions. Further, the company provides asset recovery and other business processing services for federal, state, court, and municipal clients; public authorities; and health care organizations. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.